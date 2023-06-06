Farewell to the Bustos era

LEAGUE PRO

Fabián “el toro” Bustos, resigned from his position as Technical Director of Barcelona de Guayaquil, after the defeat against Club Sport Emelec in the recent “Clásico del Astillero”, a team without ideas and that never consolidated its idea of ​​​​the game, It is the result that Bustos leaves in his second cycle with BSC.

Fabián Bustos says goodbye to Barcelona from Guayaquil.

After the painful 1-3 defeat against CS Emelec, the Technical Director of Barcelona de Guayaquil, Fabián Bustos, has submitted his resignation. The petty game and the lack of positive results have revealed the difficulties that the coach has faced in managing him, putting an end to his attempt to win the first stage of the Pro League.

Bustos, who had directed the second most important team in Ecuador, failed to implement his tactics and style of play in Barcelona de Guayaquil. Despite having a talented and renowned squad, the results have not been as expected. The defeat against CS Emelec was a hard blow for the fans and the team’s board of directors. Throughout the game, a lack of cohesion and a questionable approach could be observed on the part of the team under the direction of Bustos.

The defensive weaknesses and the lack of forcefulness in attack were aspects that were repeated during the season and that finally led to his departure. Although Fabián Bustos had outstanding moments during his tenure at Barcelona de Guayaquil, such as winning the Liga Pro title in 2020, he was unable to maintain his level of success and continue his good results.

His resignation reflects the pressure and expectations surrounding one of the most important teams in the country. Now, Barcelona de Guayaquil is in search of a new Technical Director, who can lead the team towards recovery and the achievement of its objectives. The front office will be tasked with finding someone who can reinvigorate the squad, put in place an effective strategy and return the team to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the fans of Barcelona in Guayaquil hope that this transition will be successful and that the team can resume its competitiveness at the national and international level. The resignation of Fabián Bustos marks the end of a complicated stage for the idol from Guayaquil.