News

by admin
image source,Social Media

Protests erupted in Beijing, China, on Thursday (October 13) against leader Xi Jinping and China‘s anti-epidemic policies. Two huge protest signs appeared on a busy overpass in the northwest of the capital.

This scene was filmed by many pedestrians and nearby residents, and many videos and photos were widely circulated on social media, but most of the content was quickly blocked by Chinese social media platforms.

Public protests directed at the top leadership are rare in China, as they often result in severe punishment, and the event is made even more sensitive by the fact that the Communist Party is about to convene a major political meeting at the 20th National Congress in three days.

image source,Social Media

Footage widely circulated on social media showed two giant banners with red letters on a white background hanging on either side of the blue sign on the “Sitong Bridge”.

