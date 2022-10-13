Home Technology The banks? In the metaverse there will be, but in the name of “hybrid” finance
Technology

The banks? In the metaverse there will be, but in the name of “hybrid” finance

by admin
The banks? In the metaverse there will be, but in the name of “hybrid” finance

“The metaverse will change everything, from gaming to productivity”: this is how Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella signed the new partnership with Mark Zuckerberg for the Quest Pro, the new generation viewer designed by Meta to work in immersive worlds. “We believe in this vision, it is the sign that the future is not so far away,” the patron of Meta said shortly before.

Is there to believe it? For now Zuck is downsizing expectations compared to a year ago, when he changed his name to Facebook to make the route …

See also  Microsoft admits that Win11 has Intel driver compatibility issues: some devices will be banned from upgrading 22H2 | XFastest News

You may also like

Office-related software, service names will be fully shifted...

Console Upgrades Catalog Expands This October With Grand...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

“Starfield” has 4 times more text than The...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the proof:...

The Milky Way has revealed the “Half”!Astronomers: Billions...

Apple TV, Apple Music, and iCloud Photos are...

Cdp Venture, 3.5 billion more. The foreign fund...

Overwatch 2’s latest bug restarts or shuts down...

Music in the time of TikTok: the success...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy