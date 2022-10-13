Listen to the audio version of the article

“The metaverse will change everything, from gaming to productivity”: this is how Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella signed the new partnership with Mark Zuckerberg for the Quest Pro, the new generation viewer designed by Meta to work in immersive worlds. “We believe in this vision, it is the sign that the future is not so far away,” the patron of Meta said shortly before.

Is there to believe it? For now Zuck is downsizing expectations compared to a year ago, when he changed his name to Facebook to make the route …