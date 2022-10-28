Home News Rare protests in Tibet protest China’s draconian measures – BBC News
Rare protests in Tibet protest China's draconian measures – BBC News

Rare protests in Tibet protest China’s draconian measures – BBC News

Video shows people gathering in Lhasa to protest

Video footage has surfaced on social media showing what appears to be a rare mass protest in the Tibetan capital Lhasa against China‘s draconian measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Multiple video clips showed hundreds of people clashing with police at the demonstration site. Most of them are Han workers living in Tibet.

Lhasa has been under lockdown for nearly three months to combat the latest wave of the coronavirus.

Tibet is one of the areas with the strictest security in China.

