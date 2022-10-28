The latest report released by the United Nations shows that carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the three main greenhouse gases, have reached new highs in the atmosphere in 2021.

Among them, the concentration of methane in 2021 saw the largest increase year-on-year. Methane is a high-strength greenhouse effect gas, and it accumulates more heat than carbon dioxide.

Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization say the cause of the unusual increase in methane emissions is unclear, but it appears to be related to human activity.

In addition, carbon dioxide and nitric oxide emissions in 2021 have also broken records.

That is, between 1990 and 2021, the warming effect of long-lasting greenhouse gases on the climate has increased by nearly 50%, of which carbon dioxide accounts for about 80%.

That is, in 2021, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air is 415.7% (ppm), methane is 1.908 parts per billion (ppb), and nitrous oxide is 334.5 parts per billion. These values ​​are each much higher than before industrialization, when human activities began to disrupt the natural balance of these gases in the atmosphere.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petri Taalas called on countries to take urgent action, re-emphasizing the urgency of responding to temperature rises, pointing to the enormous challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preventing further global temperature rises in the future.