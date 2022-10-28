Home Business NYMEX crude oil after the market to see $ 90.67 provider FX678
Business

NYMEX crude oil after the market to see $ 90.67 provider FX678

by admin
NYMEX crude oil after the market to see $ 90.67 provider FX678
NYMEX crude oil to see $90.67 in the market outlook

On Friday (October 28), international oil prices fell as weak global demand weighed on the market. But supply concerns will help prices end the week higher as Europe is about to cut off Russian oil imports. The two major oil prices have risen by nearly 3% this week, and will see $90.67 in the market outlook.

At 16:06 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 1.25% to $87.97 per barrel; ICE Brent crude oil futures fell 0.94% to $94.15 per barrel.

Despite the risk of a recession in global crude demand for the rest of the year, a strong rebound in U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter, released overnight, underscored the resilience of the world‘s largest economy and oil consumer.

“From an oil market perspective – despite high interest rates – that directly drives your demand outlook,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at NAB. With sanctions on Russian crude coming into effect in December, market volatility is likely to rise.

Brent’s widening premium to NYMEX has been fueled by signs of increased European buying ahead of the Russian oil embargo and imminent supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+).

Analysts at TD Securities believe that energy prices are being bought by algorithmic trend followers, “Futures advisors are building a net long position in Brent, but oil prices are extremely volatile amid weak trend signals and deleveraging of risk parity portfolios. May limit the level of participation of this group.”

See also  Guosheng Financial Holdings: Net profit for the first half of 2021 is approximately 21.48 million yuan | Daily Economic News

On the hourly chart, NYMEX crude oil is expected to touch $90.67, which is the 123.6% target level of the upward iii wave that started at $82.65. Wave iii is a subwave of the up (i) wave that started at $81.34.

You may also like

Elon Musk takes on Twitter and prepares to...

The U.S. GDP growth rate in the third...

Inflation + 3.5% in October, soars to +...

Antitrust: provisions for Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti...

Gold trading reminder: US dollar rebound hits bulls’...

Economic crisis, Italians are saving less and less....

The profit structure of industrial enterprises improved in...

Industry: production prices up 2.8% on a monthly...

Amazon’s third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion and net...

Bridge of the dead and Halloween, 5 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy