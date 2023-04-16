Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, from where he had the opportunity to share with some astronauts, including Salvadoran Frank Rubio. “We couldn’t offer you to visit the planet Saturn… but we hope you enjoyed seeing the homonymous rocket!”, were the words that NASA […]

The post Rauw Alejandro talks with Salvadoran astronaut Frank Rubio appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

