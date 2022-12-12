The parent company of Forza Italia in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli, will not participate in the vote on the Rave-Covid decree. This was announced by Ronzulli herself speaking in the courtroom explaining the reasons for not voting, ie the contents of article 7 of the measure. This interrupts the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel and also suspends the penalties for non-fulfilment of the vaccination obligation for the over 50s. Licia Ronzulli’s position certainly did not go unnoticed among the ranks of the opposition. So much so that Simona Malpezzi immediately sanctioned that “the majority is in pieces”. “The FI parent company, Licia Ronzulli, is right, who will not participate in the vote due to the rule that interrupts the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel and which suspends the sanctions for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation for the over 50s” , insists the parent company Dem – “it is an incomprehensible choice that harms the right to health and punishes those who behaved responsibly during the pandemic, but it is a relevant political fact: the same majority – he points out again – certifies that this is a absurd decree that highlights the superficiality and confusion of the executive. The disputes over the budget law and the rave decree show that this is a far from solid majority».