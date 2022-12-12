He has already savored the field before the break: the last 16 minutes with PSG, the last 17 with Inter, the last 26 with Lazio (with assists). Federico Chiesa was among the first to return to the field from holidays during this break in the World Cup and is ready to take the field as a starter already for the first test of the second half against Arsenal on Saturday. The progress of the blue are those that, like a new acquisition, most unleash the imagination. And curiosity, because the question of his place on the pitch in this Juve also needs to be defined. Which is not goat’s wool but passionate because, in addition to the desire to make the most of it, it is linked to the goal of putting him on the field in the best possible version of Juve. Because there are so many possibilities that Chiesa offers.