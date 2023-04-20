Reading Plan, an initiative to prevent reading from disappearing – Crónica

April 23 was established by Unesco as International Book and Copyright Day; In the city of Loja they prepare some acts to commemorate this event.

The date has been celebrated since 1996, in more than 100 countries, with the aim of paying universal tribute to books and their authors.

With regard to this event, in different educational centers of the city of Loja they implement the reading incentive program Reading Plan, as indicated in dialogue with Diario Crónica.

Juan Luna Rengel, rector of the Lauro Guerrero Educational Unit, explained that this date is important and cannot go unnoticed, therefore, the educational entity implements a reading accompaniment process.

In the area of ​​Language and Literature with the students of Basic Superior and Baccalaureate, they develop a Reading Plan with local authors. The work began a few months ago; And, precisely, this Friday, April 21, the students will exhibit the books they have read.

Elementary and Media Basic students will develop recreational reading sessions.

Luna Rengel said that something positive is that, by Ministerial Decree, issued on March 23, 2023, an hour of reading accompaniment class must be implemented -mandatory-.

He recommended that parents encourage this habit at home, which leaves great advantages, among them, improvement of the cultural heritage, development of imagination and intelligence, and expansion of knowledge.

“Reading cannot disappear, but rather it has to be strengthened — there must be interest in physical books or those available on the Internet,” he pointed out.

In other schools of the city of Loja there will also be similar acts.

Alonso Guamán Castillo, rector of the Daniel Álvarez Burneo Educational Unit, noted that the campus also implements the Reading Plan, a strategy to encourage attachment to books.

The authority stated that the purpose is to promote printed reading, prioritizing literary works. (YO)