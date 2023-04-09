By: Karin Aroche | Updated by DL.net on 08042023
Los grandparents in the worldview maya of Guatemala presents an important cultural baggage. Traditions, forms of behavior and beliefs are the main inheritance that comes from the generational wisdom of grandparents, transmitted from generation to generation.
The importance of grandparents in the Mayan worldview
Mayan grandfathers and grandmothers have two deep meanings. On the one hand, it is a representation —a way of calling— of the ancestors that connect with Mother Nature and the community.
In fact, according to oral tradition, the Anawak was given from the grandparents —another way of calling Mesoamerica—, from where the Mayan, Aztec, Olmec, Xinca, Nahuatl, Toltec and other important regions were born.
They deserve the creation of time, traditions and the meaning of life for the original peoples. For this reason, they consider it a “sacred inheritance”, which has been transformed with the passing of generations – always maintaining past, present and future lives.
Grandparents and grandmothers in the community
On the other hand, wisdom comes from grandparents. In them one understands the identity, the balance with the Universe and the manifestations of the ancestors. From them, the mothers also receive the fundamental principles of community life.
Among them, recognition of the authorities —both morally and spiritually—, respect for the community, mainly adults. In addition, grandparents hold positions of great responsibility in the social and political life of the communities.