By: Karin Aroche | Updated by DL.net on 08042023

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: girl hugging her grandmother, both dressed in their traditional clothing. (Photo credit: Jon G. Fuller, Jr.)

Los grandparents in the worldview maya of Guatemala presents an important cultural baggage. Traditions, forms of behavior and beliefs are the main inheritance that comes from the generational wisdom of grandparents, transmitted from generation to generation.

The importance of grandparents in the Mayan worldview

Mayan grandfathers and grandmothers have two deep meanings. On the one hand, it is a representation —a way of calling— of the ancestors that connect with Mother Nature and the community.

In fact, according to oral tradition, the Anawak was given from the grandparents —another way of calling Mesoamerica—, from where the Mayan, Aztec, Olmec, Xinca, Nahuatl, Toltec and other important regions were born.

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Old woman holding the hand of one of the community’s grandparents. (Photo credit: Maya Tecum)

They deserve the creation of time, traditions and the meaning of life for the original peoples. For this reason, they consider it a “sacred inheritance”, which has been transformed with the passing of generations – always maintaining past, present and future lives.

Grandparents and grandmothers in the community

On the other hand, wisdom comes from grandparents. In them one understands the identity, the balance with the Universe and the manifestations of the ancestors. From them, the mothers also receive the fundamental principles of community life.

Description of the photo for the visually impaired: Child greeting one of the community’s grandparents. (Photo credit: The Sacred Mayan Calendar)

Among them, recognition of the authorities —both morally and spiritually—, respect for the community, mainly adults. In addition, grandparents hold positions of great responsibility in the social and political life of the communities.