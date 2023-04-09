The regular season ends tonight, and 5 Western Conference teams still don’t know in which position they will present themselves at the starting tapes of the Postseason.

Everything defined in the East:

No changes in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of an action-packed final day of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/bcQ97orc1y — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2023

Cavs-Knicks and 76ers-Nets will face each other in the first round, while Bucks and Celtics await the two teams that will triumph in the Play-In (Heat-Hawks 7th and 8th, then Raptors-Bulls).

Minnesota clinches them #ATTPlayIn spot on the eve of the 15-game NBA regular season finale 👀 Download the NBA App for more ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6I0cg7dG0Q — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2023

In the West still to decide the last two teams that will enter the main draw, and the seeds of 3 participants in the Play-In. Many different scenarios, here we illustrate some of them, for the rest we refer you to the table at the end of the article.

Clippers favorites for 5th place, especially if the Suns remain faithful to their intention to rest several big names in tonight’s challenge.

Similar speech for the Warriors, who with a victory over the Trail Blazers will be sure of at least 6th place (5th in case of defeat by the Clippers).

The Lakers need a win against the Jazz and a loss to Golden State in Portland to move up to 6th place and avoid the Play-In.

New Orleans, currently 8th, must beat the Timberwolves and wait for the other results, there is also a scenario (4-team tie at 43 wins) where they would finish in 5th place.

Finally Minnesota, which from 9th place can go up to 7th in case of victory over the Pelicans and defeat of the Lakers.