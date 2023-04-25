Real Madrid conceded 2: 4 defeat at Girona without Alaba

Real Madrid suffered a serious setback in the title race of the Spanish soccer league. The “Royal” had to admit defeat on Tuesday because of a four-pack by Taty Castellanos at promoted Girona 2: 4 (1: 2) and have seven games before the end of the season eleven points behind leaders FC Barcelona. The Catalans can extend their lead at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. ÖFB star David Alaba was missing due to a calf injury.

The 24-year-old Argentinian Castellanos became the much acclaimed match winner in rainy conditions with four goals (12th, 24th, 46th, 62nd). Girona temporarily climbed to ninth place in the table after 31 games. Goals from Vinicius Jr. (34th) and “Joker” Lucas Vazquez (85th) after a nice Vinicius solo were not enough for Real, Carlo Ancelotti’s team had previously celebrated four 2-0 competitive wins in a row.

