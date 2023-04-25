Fitness Author Mark Lauren: “Too much is the biggest mistake people make”

Mark Lauren was an instructor for elite soldiers in the US military. Today he is a fitness trainer and best-selling author. Lauren’s maxim: Your own body weight is the best training tool, going to the gym is unnecessary. And in terms of time, less is often more. His credo: “If you really want to be healthy and happy, you have to learn to be efficient.” He presents his effective workout here.

WELT: Mr. Lauren, how do you know when you’re doing too much and aren’t actually exercising efficiently anymore?