Lucas Giolito agrees for two years with the Red Sox (source)

The Red Sox have made a big move by signing pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million deal. The contract includes a clause allowing Giolito to exit after the 2024 season, according to a source who spoke with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Giolito, who became a free agent this winter, had a mixed 2023 season, posting a 4.88 ERA in 184.1 innings while playing for three different teams. He started the season with the White Sox, where he had a 3.79 ERA in 121.0 innings, before being traded to the Angels at the Trade Deadline. During his time with the Angels and later the Guardians, he struggled, posting a 7.04 ERA with each team.

In a unique and unfortunate piece of history, Giolito became the first pitcher since 1899 to allow eight runs or more with three different teams in the same year, according to OptaSTATS.

Prior to the 2023 season, Giolito had spent six seasons with the White Sox, with his standout year coming in 2019 when he went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 176.2 innings. That season, he led the major leagues in complete games (three) and shutouts (two) and finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.

The Red Sox will be hoping that Giolito can replicate his 2019 form and help bolster their pitching rotation as they look to compete in the American League.

