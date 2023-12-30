Alma Cero Finds Love Again with Renowned Hair Transplant Doctor

Actress Alma Cero has made a big announcement – she has found love again! The lucky man is Dr. Enrique Orozco, a well-known doctor who has made headlines for performing hair transplants on various celebrities. Interestingly, Dr. Orozco is also a friend of Alma’s ex-husband, Edwin Luna, having performed a hair transplant for him in the past.

Alma Cero revealed their relationship to the media, sharing that they met through a mutual friend some time ago. Despite this, the actress is now asking for privacy regarding their relationship, as she does not want to overexpose it to the public. Alma has always been respectful of the media and is kindly requesting the same in return.

In a recent interview, Alma expressed her desire to keep their relationship private and hinted that she will not be sharing many details on social media. She emphasized the importance of getting to know her partner better in these first few months and sharing things that both of them are comfortable with.

It’s clear that Alma Cero is treading cautiously when it comes to her new relationship, and she is asking for understanding and respect from the media and the public alike.

