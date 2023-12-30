Home » Phones that will say goodbye to WhatsApp starting in January
Attention WhatsApp Users: Your Device May Lose Compatibility

In the next few hours, several smartphones will be left without access to free services on the WhatsApp Messenger application, potentially leaving users without access to messaging, calls, and other features on their phones.

Despite the continuous updates and improvements in WhatsApp, including functions such as publishing audios in states, creating stickers from the iPhone without external programs, and the introduction of new emojis, millions of users could be affected. Up to 36 models from different brands, including Samsung, Huawei, iPhone, LG, and ZTE, could be left out of the list of compatible devices.

Some smartphones, especially Android and iPhone, could lose access to these functions in the coming days, potentially preventing users from sending messages, using stickers, accessing GIFs, and making calls or video calls.

Here is a list of devices that could lose compatibility with WhatsApp:
Samsung:
– Galaxy Core
– Galaxy Trend Lite
– Galaxy Ace 2
– Galaxy S3 Mini
– Galaxy Trend II
– Galaxy X Cover 2

LG:
– Optimus L3 II Dual
– Optimus L5 II
– Optimus F5
– Optimus L3 II
– Optimus L7II
– Optimus L5 Dual
– Optimus L7 Dual
– Optimus F3
– Optimus F3Q
– Optimus L2 II
– Optimus L4 II
– Optimus F6
– Enact
– Lucid 2
– Optimus F7

Huawei:
– Ascend Mate
– Ascend G740
– Ascend D2

Sony:
– Xperia M

Lenovo:
– A820

ZTE:
– V956 – UMI X2
– Grand S Flex
– Grand Memo

Faea:
– F1

THL:
– W8

Wiko:
– Zinc Five
– Darknight

Archos:
– 53 Platinum

iPhone (iOS):
iPhone 6S
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S Plus

This list includes popular models such as iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S Plus.

It is essential for users to review the list of affected devices and back up their content, including photos and videos, to avoid losing valuable information in case their smartphone loses access to WhatsApp. It is unknown when the definitive closure of the application will occur, so it is important to take necessary measures to prevent loss of access.

