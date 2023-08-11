Transfer

After Thibaut Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Thursday, Andriy Lunin enjoys Carlo Ancelotti’s full confidence, at least for the time being. However, the coach makes no secret of the fact that Real Madrid may sign another goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline.

“Carletto” is said to be little impressed by the club-less David de Gea, instead specializing in it Yassine Bounou, better known as Bono. The 32-year-old Moroccan is under contract with La Liga rivals Sevilla FC until June 30, 2025.

Is a transfer already underway? President José Castro denied this to the Spanish edition of the streaming service DAZN on Friday evening on the fringes of the Andalusians’ opening game against FC Valencia. “There is no situation. The reality is that Sevilla haven’t received any offers yet and are unaware of any club’s interest in Bono. I can not say more. There is no causa bono at the moment because there is no offer for him.”the official confirmed.

Interesting: Bono, 1.92 meters tall, once shared a cabin with Courtois at Atlético Madrid. Both are still good friends. Born in Canada, he was among the guests at the Belgian’s wedding in Cannes in June.

Real Madrid keen on Bono? FC Sevilla gives an opinion

11.08.2023

