Home » Real Madrid keen on Bono? FC Sevilla gives an opinion
News

Real Madrid keen on Bono? FC Sevilla gives an opinion

by admin
Real Madrid keen on Bono? FC Sevilla gives an opinion

Transfer

After Thibaut Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Thursday, Andriy Lunin enjoys Carlo Ancelotti’s full confidence, at least for the time being. However, the coach makes no secret of the fact that Real Madrid may sign another goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline.

more on the subject

Ancelotti relies on the Ukrainian. Goalkeeper obligation would only be due to numbers. Continue reading

“Carletto” is said to be little impressed by the club-less David de Gea, instead specializing in it Yassine Bounou, better known as Bono. The 32-year-old Moroccan is under contract with La Liga rivals Sevilla FC until June 30, 2025.

Foto: Fran Santiago/Getty Images“> Enlarge

Bono is linked with Real – Foto: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Is a transfer already underway? President José Castro denied this to the Spanish edition of the streaming service DAZN on Friday evening on the fringes of the Andalusians’ opening game against FC Valencia. “There is no situation. The reality is that Sevilla haven’t received any offers yet and are unaware of any club’s interest in Bono. I can not say more. There is no causa bono at the moment because there is no offer for him.”the official confirmed.

Interesting: Bono, 1.92 meters tall, once shared a cabin with Courtois at Atlético Madrid. Both are still good friends. Born in Canada, he was among the guests at the Belgian’s wedding in Cannes in June.

Real Madrid – Jersey 2023/24: order now in the Adidas online shop

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

See also  Zaki case, arrest renewed for another 45 days but the Supreme Prosecutor wanted to hear him

755446

Transfer

Real Madrid keen on Bono? FC Sevilla gives an opinion

After Thibaut Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Thursday, Andriy Lunin enjoys Carlo Ancelotti’s full confidence, at least for the time being. However, the coach makes no secret of the fact that Real Madrid may sign another goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline. “Carletto” is said to come from David without a club […]

11.08.2023, 23:14

Up

You may also like

Pre-Trial Commission rules to remove jurisdiction to deputy...

SENA Casanare welding apprentice won WorldSkills qualifying round...

“Steyr has too few continuous cycle paths”

They carry out installation of luminaires in different...

What Petro’s meeting with Prosecutor Barbosa left behind

Rammstein allegations: Lindemann obtained injunctions

The hypothetical fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will...

Unidentified Aerial Encounters and Drone Incidents: Unusual Events...

Tragedy Strikes at China’s Yulinba as Tourists Swept...

This is the schedule of the Valledupar Livestock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy