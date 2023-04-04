The Copa del Rey semifinal that this Wednesday will face Barcelona against Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou presents worrying information for the Barça team and optimistic for the merengue: Madrid has visited the Barcelona Coliseum eight times in the KO tournament and they have won more times, three, than they have lost, two, not being beaten by Barça (3-2) since the round of 16 of the 1996-97 season.

It is true that Ancelotti’s team, after Barça’s victory in ) the first leg, does not benefit from the draw they achieved in two of their last three visits, but the 1-3 with which they won in 2013 (and which earned them the pass to the final after the draw in the first leg), it would be worth it to maintain his unbeaten status for 26 years at the Camp Nou… And achieve his pass to the final that will be played in Seville on May 6.

he general balance between the two greats with Barça playing at home (not counting the finals they have played) remains favorable to the Barça team with seven wins, three draws and three losses since the first leg of the semifinals they played in March 2016 in the Barcelona Velodrome (2-1 for Barça).

But since they met for the first time in a cup tie at the Camp Nou in 1959 (that time the team led by Helenio Herrera won 3-1) the statistics have turned in favor of the Madrid team.

Barça will play what will be the 280th match of a Cup tie at home, with a balance so far of 218 wins, 36 draws and 25 losses.

They remain undefeated in their stadium in the last 27 games (25 wins and 2 draws), the last defeat being precisely the one they suffered in the 2013 semifinal against Mourinho’s Madrid.

Since he played at the Camp Nou, he has 135 wins, 24 draws and 18 losses in the 177 Cup games played.

That Real Madrid is not a comfortable visitor in the Cup tournament, beyond its duels with Barça, is corroborated by the fact that of 293 games played as a visitor (except for the finals) since 1910, they have won 121 and lost 112, matching the remaining 60.

The one of this Wednesday will be the fifth confrontation of the course, something that did not happen since the six times that they faced each other in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

In the first one, the balance was favorable to Barça with three victories, two draws and one defeat, which favored Madrid by the same balance in the subsequent campaign.

In the current season, Barcelona has won three of the four games, all consecutively and during this 2023 (Super Cup final, Cup semi-final first leg and League match at the Camp Nou), after Madrid won in October of 2022 the league match played at the Bernabéu.

.

REAL MADRID AS A VISITOR AGAINST BARCELONA IN THE CUP