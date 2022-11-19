Securities Times News , Real Bio released a statement on November 19 stating that the online retailing of the real biological drug Azvudine Tablets in Shenzhen Neptune Pharmacy is a routine behavior of Neptune Pharmacy. demand. The Azivudine tablets sold online by Neptune are actually biological anti-HIV-1 indication drugs. The drug was legally purchased by Shenzhen Neptune Xingchen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. through Azvudine’s official channel distributor, Guangzhou Guokong, and the purchase quantity was 10 bottles. The real creature has communicated with Neptune Xingchen about the relevant situation as soon as possible, requesting that it be removed from the shelves immediately. At present, Neptune Star has removed the drug from the shelves. According to the national prevention and control policy, the novel coronavirus pneumonia will be treated in a centralized manner according to the management of Class B and Class A diseases. Real Bio will strictly follow the national epidemic prevention policy requirements, and do a good job in the production and supply of the anti-new crown drug Azvudine tablets under the overall coordination of various ministries and commissions.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

