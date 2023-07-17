Rear-end collision on the B1 in Traun claimed two injuries

Two injured, significant property damage and traffic delays: This is the result of a serious accident on Monday around noon at the intersection of the B1 and Adalbert-Stifter-Straße in Traun. The driver of a BMW may have noticed a truck that had stopped at a traffic light too late. According to witnesses, the car crashed into the rear of the heavy vehicle “with great force”.

The car was so badly damaged that the driver had to be freed from the wreck by volunteer firefighters in Traun. He was treated by ambulance and paramedics and taken to a hospital. The passenger was able to get out of the completely demolished vehicle on her own. She was also taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A total roadblock had to be set up in the area of ​​the accident site. In the direction of Wels, the B1 was single-lane. There were significant traffic delays for the duration of the recovery and clean-up work, which took a good two hours.

