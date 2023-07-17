Swatch sues Malaysia over seizure of rainbow watches

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has sued the state of Malaysia over the confiscation of LGBTQ rainbow-colored watches, a company lawyer said on Monday.

Swatch’s lawyer, Nizam Bashir, told AFP that the lawsuit was aimed at the Home Secretary and the Malaysian government. She is due to be heard in a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday.

Swatch LGBTQ watches. Image: swatch

In May this year, Swatch stores in shopping malls across the country, including the capital Kuala Lumpur, were raided by Interior Ministry police officers. This announced that “watches with LGBT elements” had been confiscated.

The LGBTQ community faces discriminatory measures in Malaysia. Homosexuality is illegal and is punishable by law enforcement and corporal punishment. (sda/awp/afp)

