The contours of the candidate who will challenge the Center-right in the regional elections in Lombardy are still blurred: despite the calls for unity, at the moment there could be a candidate for the Third Pole, one for the M5s and another for the Democratic Party. The Letizia Moratti-Carlo Cottarelli ticket, defined today by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, the “perfect” option, does not receive the favorable opinion of the Lombard Pd. To reiterate this today at the end of the regional assembly of the Democratic Party in Milan is the Lombard secretary Vinicio Peluffo, who underlines: “Letizia Moratti’s candidacy is not an option for us: she has a public and political path all within the Center-right” . An arm wrestling between Pd and Calenda that intertwines national and territorial dynamics. This morning, in fact, the leader of Action on Twitter wrote that “Supporting two people who in Lombardy and Lazio have done well on the vaccination campaign and health as Alessio D’Amato and Letizia Moratti is the right choice for the Third Pole”. Message criticized by Peluffo for two reasons: “It cannot work that there is someone who decides for others because we do not impose anything on anyone but in the same way we do not want anything imposed on us – he explains – Furthermore, Calenda makes a speech that holds Lazio together and Lombardy which are completely different realities. Here in Lombardy all the oppositions have always talked about an alternative proposal to the Fontana junta ». The mandate for Peluffo to continue and conclude the dialogue with the opposition forces to the Fontana junta in a short timeframe comes out of the regional assembly of the Democratic Party, proposing the open coalition primaries. If the coalition instead reaches an agreement on a candidate in a different way in the coalition primaries, this will be submitted to the vote of the regional assembly, currently convened permanently. The times, as known, are however tight, the elections could already take place in February and therefore the deadline set by the regional Democratic Party to reach a decision is November 20 (close to the Action assembly scheduled for 19), also if “we think we will reach a conclusion first” Peluffo specifies. No formalization even with regard to the hypothetical candidate of the Democratic Party in the event that it is not possible to find a square with the other political forces. To those who asked him if Senator Carlo Cottarelli could be the candidate, the Lombard secretary did not reply: “Today the priority is to convince on the coalition primaries, there are many high-profile personalities who have given their availability and I think this is a signal” . However, in the case of primary, a committee of essays will be set up made up of personalities from the Lombard society (even not registered in the Democratic Party), as a guarantee body for their performance. No closed doors for a dialogue even with the 5 stars even if “we record that to date the M5s has remained at the window”.