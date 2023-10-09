Recommendations from the consulate for Colombians in Israel

The war situation that arises between Israel and Palestine The world has alarm bells set against the escalation of violence that has been recorded in the last week.

Therefore, the Colombian Consulate in Tel Aviv sent a statement to Colombians who are in Israel and plan to make a safe return to their country of origin, following the recent alerts of bomb threats and military takeovers.

The entity assured that all mechanisms for attention and assistance to fellow citizens in the consular sections of the Embassies in Israel and Egypt are activated.

According to official reports, so far there are no reports of Colombian deaths in the area. However, recently the entity received requests for the search for two compatriots who were at an electronic music festival which was attacked near the border between Gaza and Israel.

Consulate Recommendations:

– The Consulate of Colombia in Tel Aviv maintains the emergency line +972 542349992 and the email ctelaviv@cancilleria.gov.co for Colombian citizens affected by the attacks or in a vulnerable situation.

– Through the website of the Consular Section of Colombia in Tel Aviv, a support route has been established that contains precise instructions for Colombians who are in the area.

– The Consular Section of the Colombian Embassy in Cairo is supporting compatriots in its constituency. For more information consult the website Local telephone: 20 (2) 27364203 – (2) 27373711 Address: 6 Guezira Street – Zamalek, CAIRO Email: ccairo@cancilleria.gov.co

– The Comprehensive Citizen Service Center (CIAC) has its service channels enabled 24 hours a day: Free video call, online chat and online call through the Telephone Service Line page in Bogotá: (+57 1) 3826999, or in the rest of the country through the toll-free line 01 8000 938 000 Email: assistances@cancilleria.gov.co Direct message via Twitter: @CancilleriaCol

