Reconstruction of the municipal market in San José Guayabal, Cuscatlán begins

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the reconstruction work of the municipal market in San José Guayabal, Cuscatlán, in order to stimulate commerce in the area and promote local development, benefiting more than 15,000 inhabitants.

“We carry out works that benefit Salvadorans regardless of political distinction. In San José Guayabal we began the reconstruction of the municipal market to boost local commerce,” said the DOM.

This project seeks to promote the economic and social growth of the communities, fostering the creation of employment and the strengthening of small and medium-sized companies in the area.

