Record of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Shanghai for inspection and hosting a symposium on further promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

the most difficult, and every small window is followed by a greater glory”. He said emotionally, “Oh, the party thinks about the beginning!” Thinking back to the difficult years of the party’s founding and the hardships of the revolutionary ancestors, he said with deep emotion: “The beginning is a bright spot of light, a beacon guiding the direction, burning the spirit of victory!”

The General Secretary emphasized that “the party’s original aspiration and mission are not to forget the beginning”. He emphasized that the original aspiration and mission of the Communist Party of China are to seek happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenate the Chinese nation, and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The party’s original aspiration and mission are to rid the Chinese people of hardship and make the country prosper and strong. The party’s original aspiration and mission are to guide the Chinese people to pursue a better life and contribute to human civilization.

The General Secretary emphasized that the party’s original aspiration and mission are the source of strength for the Chinese Communists to move forward and achieve results. The party’s original aspiration and mission are the core and guidance of the Communists at all times. The party’s original aspiration and mission are the spiritual banner that has been flying high for more than 90 years and is still displayed today.

The General Secretary emphasized the importance of always sticking to the original aspiration and mission. “Without forgetting the original aspiration and mission, a big country cannot become strong. The party’s original aspiration and mission are the spiritual pillar that will always be solid and towering in the process of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Shanghai, a city with a glorious revolutionary tradition and profound party feelings, is the birthplace of our party, the beginning is where the flag of our party was raised. The General Secretary’s visit to the site of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai is an important expression of striving to create new miracles that will impress the world. He once again showed the Chinese Communists’ determination to always remember the party’s original aspiration and mission, to never forget the beginning, and to continue to move forward.

The General Secretary emphasized that Shanghai must also continue to deepen its promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, take the initiative to take on more responsibilities, and make greater contributions to the overall development of the country. During the on-site meeting on the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the General Secretary emphasized that the Yangtze River Delta must firmly grasp the strategic opportunity period that is important in a century, adhere to high-quality development, strive to make people in the region have a greater sense of happiness, and continuously create new miracles that will impress the world.

In the symposium on in-depth promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the General Secretary pointed out that in promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, it is necessary to continue to adhere to the problem-oriented approach, deepen the reform and opening up, and aim at high-quality development. It is necessary to deepen the coordinated development of the region, promote regional ecological and environmental protection, and actively respond to global climate change. It is necessary to improve comprehensive transportation, information, water conservancy, and industrial development, further improve the regional transportation network, and promote the integrated development of the region as a whole.

The General Secretary emphasized that promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee. The significance of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is to build a more complete modern industrial system, create a more open economic system, and build a more innovative and ecological social system. The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is closely related to the overall development of the country. Implementing the strategy for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is an important measure to promote the healthy and stable development of the economy, promote the peaceful and stable development of the region, and promote the overall rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The visit of General Secretary Xi Jinping to Shanghai and the hosting of a symposium on the in-depth promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta have further raised the strategic position, political status, and brand influence of Shanghai. It has also once again shown the world the Chinese Communists’ determination to create new miracles that will impress the world. It has also injected a strong impetus into the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta and the overall rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.