Although they don’t always work, there are a couple of methods to recover deleted WhatsApp messages and conversations, because everything that is or has been on the network leaves a trace. If you’re curious about what a message someone deleted in your chat said, here’s how you can do it.

According to the specialized portal ‘Xataka Mobile’Officially, WhatsApp does not allow you to recover messages that have been deleted, so once the servers of the app it does not store them.

However, there are some tricks you can try to get them back, based on the notification log, apps, and backups.

registration applications

There are some applications that can save the notification history of Android phones, which would allow you to have a record of the messages that are arriving without having to open them.

This kind of ‘backup’ has a risk that ‘Xataka’ explains, and that is that it not only saves these messages but also all information that reaches the notifications, including the private one, so if you use them, be careful.

The portal recommends two apps to apply this method on Android, which, according to ‘Xataka Móvil’, «does not abuse permissions: ‘WAMR’ y ‘WhatsRemoved +’.

It must be borne in mind that this system works only with notifications, therefore, if you are in the chat and a message alert is not generated, you will not be able to recover it.

WhatsApp notification history

The same task that these apps The aforementioned functions are already done by the telephone operating systems, and this function is known as notification history, although not all manufacturers include it or allow access to it.

‘Xataka’ assures that Android 11 and 12 are the only versions in which this feature is available.but this is not exclusive of the other device versions.

In case your manufacturer allows it, to read this history you just have to go to the phone’s desktop, add the widget ‘Settings’ (if available), and select ‘Notification log’ (o similar).

Once the shortcut is created, all you have to do is enter it to read the event code, which, although it is in ‘txt’ format, is still readable with some patience. You just have to do it quickly, because this record is updated, so only text is accessible.

Backup

The backup It is the record that WhatsApp makes from time to time of all the chats that a person has in their app, and while it’s meant to protect you in the event of data loss, it could also be useful.

The ‘buts’ include that the messages must have been deleted after the app backed them up, which would be a great coincidence, and many more messages can be lost when restoring a backup.

That being said, although this is the only one of the tricks that work on both Android and iPhoneit is also the longest and most complicated of all, reviews ‘Xataka’.

The steps are: make a backup in WhatsApp settings and make sure it is only done on the phone, then uninstall the app and install it again by selecting the option to restore the last backup, and all the conversations that were there at the time of the backup should now appear. backup.

