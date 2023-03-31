Home News Recover deleted messages and conversations from your chats
News

Recover deleted messages and conversations from your chats

by admin
Recover deleted messages and conversations from your chats

Although they don’t always work, there are a couple of methods to recover deleted WhatsApp messages and conversations, because everything that is or has been on the network leaves a trace. If you’re curious about what a message someone deleted in your chat said, here’s how you can do it.

According to the specialized portal ‘Xataka Mobile’Officially, WhatsApp does not allow you to recover messages that have been deleted, so once the servers of the app it does not store them.

However, there are some tricks you can try to get them back, based on the notification log, apps, and backups.

registration applications

There are some applications that can save the notification history of Android phones, which would allow you to have a record of the messages that are arriving without having to open them.

This kind of ‘backup’ has a risk that ‘Xataka’ explains, and that is that it not only saves these messages but also all information that reaches the notifications, including the private one, so if you use them, be careful.

The portal recommends two apps to apply this method on Android, which, according to ‘Xataka Móvil’, «does not abuse permissions: ‘WAMR’ y ‘WhatsRemoved +’.

It must be borne in mind that this system works only with notifications, therefore, if you are in the chat and a message alert is not generated, you will not be able to recover it.

There are some applications that can save the notification history of Android phones. Photo: Web

WhatsApp notification history

The same task that these apps The aforementioned functions are already done by the telephone operating systems, and this function is known as notification history, although not all manufacturers include it or allow access to it.

‘Xataka’ assures that Android 11 and 12 are the only versions in which this feature is available.but this is not exclusive of the other device versions.

In case your manufacturer allows it, to read this history you just have to go to the phone’s desktop, add the widget ‘Settings’ (if available), and select ‘Notification log’ (o similar).

Once the shortcut is created, all you have to do is enter it to read the event code, which, although it is in ‘txt’ format, is still readable with some patience. You just have to do it quickly, because this record is updated, so only text is accessible.

Backup

The backup It is the record that WhatsApp makes from time to time of all the chats that a person has in their app, and while it’s meant to protect you in the event of data loss, it could also be useful.

The ‘buts’ include that the messages must have been deleted after the app backed them up, which would be a great coincidence, and many more messages can be lost when restoring a backup.

That being said, although this is the only one of the tricks that work on both Android and iPhoneit is also the longest and most complicated of all, reviews ‘Xataka’.

The steps are: make a backup in WhatsApp settings and make sure it is only done on the phone, then uninstall the app and install it again by selecting the option to restore the last backup, and all the conversations that were there at the time of the backup should now appear. backup.

deleted messages on whatsapp
The backup is the record that WhatsApp makes from time to time of all the chats. Photo: Web

With information from El Tiempo

Also read: Elon Musk warns about risks of Artificial Intelligence for humanity

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

See also  Shanghai today added 1+1 to the society, Jing'an and Minhang are listed as medium-risk areas | Epidemic prevention and control conference-Mobile Xinmin.com

You may also like

DAX morning analysis: DAX strong at the end...

Certificate of categorization delivered to the Bourbon Convention...

Pink bus will arrive in municipalities of Casanare...

Unswervingly promote high-quality development and solidly promote new...

Discounted pre-sale for the Federal Garden Show ends

Emirati Red Crescent continues to distribute Iftar in...

MinTransporte announces that VAT would be reduced on...

Hanover, Weser, Leine: Tourism is recovering | >...

Maryam Nawaz’s rally – Naibaat

Police inspector suspended construction of houses “denounced” by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy