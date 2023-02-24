Thousands of job seekers seek jobs at a job fair in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, February 24, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li)Chinese mainlandpeople35 years oldPeople above the age are discriminated against. It is reported on the Internet that a factory in Jiangsu is recruiting,job huntingThere was a long queue of visitors at the door, and the loudspeaker directly shouted “86 yearsThose who are above can go.” In this regard, mainland netizens lamented, “The country has abandoned people of this age group! “”35 years oldtoo old to work, Retirement at 60 is too early! ”

Jiangsu factory loudspeaker: more than 86 years now leave

According to a report from China.com on the 23rd, China’s society is too strange. 35 years old is the golden age. Companies think you are too old, while 60 years old retirees think you are too young. “On the one hand, young people are encouraged to have more children, but on the other hand, they consider delaying retirement. “. The gate of a certain factory in Jiangsu is crowded with job seekers, and the loudspeaker at the gate keeps playing “Those who have been over 1986 can leave now!”

According to the article, what I heard most before is that programmers are unemployed at the age of 35, but I did not expect that it has now begun to extend to manufacturing factories. It seems that when people reach the age of 35, except for the iron rice bowl, “all walks of life begin to find it difficult to find a job.” After being unemployed at the age of 35, besides delivering food, express delivery, and online car-hailing, what other jobs can I do?

In a video posted by the Twitter account “Xiaolu” on February 23, there was a long queue of job seekers outside the gate of this factory in Jiangsu Province on February 22. A woman shouted, “(19) Those born over 86 years old can go, can leave!” It can be seen that some people are slowly leaving. The netizen who shot the video said, “Retire at the age of 65, do you have to eat in the 30 years from 35 to 65?”

Lu Min: Abandoned by the country, 35 is too old to work, 60 is too early to retire

In this regard, the Netease account “Yu Ge Film and Television” issued an article saying that it was the administrative and public institutions that first set the 35-year-old limit for recruitment, and other units followed suit. Those who dare to discriminate against age in European and American countries have been expelled long ago. In China, civil servants over the age of 35 cannot register for the civil service exam. “The country has abandoned people of this age group.” Enterprises just follow suit.

The article pointed out that people around the age of 35 theoretically say that they are the most practical, stable, and efficient at work. I really don’t understand why these people in China follow the trend and recruit people under the age of 35. Young people don’t work for long, and the error rate at work is still high. Also, who compiled the data on the so-called labor shortage? Is it because the factory has finished the report and you don’t implement it, so you just do the data form exchange?

Netizens in mainland China are also discussing it hotly. Some people mocked, “Isn’t it good to beg for food with three children at the age of 35? We must respond positively.” Fewer, too many people to eat.” “10 million college students too many, 8 million newborns too few, 35-year-old working too old, 60-year-old retirement too early.” Think I’m old, retire and think I’m young, after all, it’s us born in the 80s who have taken care of everything!”

Some netizens said angrily, “Young people have seen it, not having children is the greatest responsibility to society.” “This is the end of everyone who has more children.” How can I live if I can’t find a job at the age of 35?” Someone replied, “I think you’re saying the opposite, children who are unlucky go to school, and those who are lucky are not married yet.”

Some netizens asked, “What should I do if I am over 35 years old? Are I going to starve to death? There is no land left.” “35 is too old to work, and 65 is too early to retire. What should I do?”

Serious Unemployment in the Mainland Leads to Serial Massacre Beijing Residents: The Epidemic Hurts Many People

According to a Voice of America report on the 20th, Chinese authorities have announced hundreds of job fairs across the country this month, and the biggest headache for Beijing is youth unemployment. In February, Beijing held more than 40 job fairs. At a recent job fair, 24-year-old Liu Liangliang (transliteration) was looking for a job in a hotel or property management company. He said: “I only pray for a stable job. , do not have too high expectations for salary.” “The new crown pneumonia epidemic has hurt many people.”

An official surnamed Liu from Taojiang, Hunan recently told Radio Free Asia that from the 13th to the 20th, there were at least seven serial killings in China, which were suspected to have resulted in the death of at least 12 people. Most people at the bottom are really suffering, even a few thousand dollars can cause them to collapse instantly, and eventually lead to a bloody case of mutual harm at the bottom.

The official revealed that as a person in the system, everyone knows the reasons for these tragedies, but even the system will never report these cases. As for her location, there are currently fewer job opportunities. The county recruited 10 teachers, and more than 2,800 people signed up.

According to Voice of America, Zhaopin, the largest recruitment company in China, recently released a survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers, showing that 47.3% of the respondents worried that they might lose their jobs this year, up from 39.8% a year ago. %. Some 60% see an “uncertain economic environment” as the main factor affecting their confidence, up from 48.4% in 2022.

