Red bases from the East ask Cartes that the “disastrous” Zacarías clan no longer hold any public office

The red bases demonstrate against the possible appointment of Justo Zacarías as general director of Itaipu.

The Coordinator of Leaders of Bases Coloradas del Este sent a note to the president of the Colorado Party, Horacio Cartes, requesting that he not support the appointment of a member of the Zacarías clan to occupy important positions in the public administration.

“The leaders of the Colorado bases of the East, signatories of this note, come to offer our unrestricted and unconditional support to our president-elect, Santiago Peña, and to our president of the Colorado Party, Mr. Horacio Cartes. We demand an Alto Paraná for the people of Paraná, in all the quotas of the department, but not a Zacarías. It would be unfortunate for Alto Paraná if, once again, a member of the Zacarías Clan is a representative of Alto Paraná, with a disastrous history of his management in the public administration, with more than 18 complaints in the jurisdictional bodies to the detriment of children, young peasants and students of the department”, begins the letter addressed to Cartes.

”We appeal to your good census, in the election of a Paraná, but without a record, without connection to acts of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. There are excellent candidates who could exalt his government. We no longer want Paraná people to betray and persecute their co-religionists as in previous years,” the letter continues. In the note, the leaders regret having once again suffered an electoral defeat for the presidential elections, but it could not have been different, given the interference of the Zacarías, using double discourse at the top, but at the bases playing only for their options for legislative positions. to the detriment of the party at the departmental and national level, they point out.

“We request that the charges for the Paranaenses be for Paranaenses, but Paranaenses of good character and morality that accompany their efforts and vindicate the bases and not only their lackeys. Long live the Colorado Party, long live the Colorado leadership and long live Alto Paraná”, ends the letter from the Coordinator of Eastern base leaders.