Red Cross is looking for support for Meals on Wheels

When Alfred Ziehesberger from Schiedlberg travels with Meals on Wheels, his day begins at around 9:30 a.m. at the Red Cross in Sierning. “We pick up our delivery plan at the local location, get into the Red Cross vehicle and drive to the old people’s and nursing home in Wolfern. There we invite our food recipients to enjoy a freshly cooked lunch,” says Ziehesberger, who has been volunteering at the organization for 27 years Red Cross and has been active in Meals on Wheels since 2015.

The food is prepared in warming boxes and the tour follows a fixed plan. “Of course we make sure that everyone gets their lunch on time, but there is always time for a few words at the door. After all, we are the only regular social contact for many people,” says the Red Cross helper.

The tour, during which between 15 and 20 meals are delivered, usually ends at around 12.30 p.m. with the return to the local Red Cross office. Whenever possible, the race is always done in teams of two. “The roster is flexible and everyone can allocate their own days off,” says Ziehersberger.

We are looking for more helping hands, especially from Monday to Friday. If you find time to help out with Meals on Wheels once or twice a month, the Sierning Red Cross is the right place for you.

You can find out about possible collaboration by phone at 0664/88745864 or by email at [email protected]. Those interested also have the opportunity to get to know the added value of volunteering without obligation as part of a trial service.

