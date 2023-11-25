Milos Teodosic statement after Crvena zvezda-Olimpija Milano | Sport

One of the most experienced players of Red Star, Miloš Teodosić, was very critical after a poor game.

The Red Star basketball players lost in front of their fans against Olympia from Milan (93:71), and that was probably the weakest game of the red and white team in the current season. Such is the attitude of one of the most experienced in the team – Miloš Teodosić criticized the game of himself and his teammates in this match, and in one segment he highlighted himself as the culprit!

The long-time Serbian national team member was the first to appear before the journalists after the match in the Belgrade Arena and very patiently answered their questions. He concluded that this was the team’s worst Euroleague match, but that there is room for improvement in the long season and that it will be better in the future.

“Surely the worst match in the Euroleague from our side. In the second half, we did not respond to the aggressiveness, to the physicality with which they played, and that cost us a convincing defeat. One thing that scared me a little bit, starting with me, where we gave up in the last six, seven minutes and waited for the end of the game. But ok, it happens too. The season is long. The first, in my opinion, bad game where we had no chance to win. surely we can come up with 15-20 excuses why we couldn’t put in… Our very bad match, which should be forgotten as soon as possible. Fortunately, the season is such that it can be improvedMiloš Teodosić told reporters.

“We cannot play with five defenders… We certainly miss all the players, both Hanga and Laza and Nejpir, who has just come out of injury. We are a little tired, we have three backs, Rokas and Davidovac, who help us there. And that is one of the reasons for the defeat,” Teodosić pointed out and continued: “This is certainly not the result that I, and the whole team, expected. It’s 3-7… I’m not saying, there’s still a lot to play for. 26 more rounds. There is room to do something and reach the goal, the Top8. One of the reasons I came was the fans, they justified… You saw tonight, great atmosphere even though we didn’t play as well as we should have. we got support until the end, it’s up to us now to win on a road trip and not to repeat this kind of game. It’s a bit worse start, but there is room to make up for the losses even though we are not in a great situation.”

Journalists were also interested in whether Red Star was afraid of winning this match. “In what sense psychologically? If you think we were afraid of winning, well no. We have enough experienced players in the team, who have won and conquered, they have no reason to be afraid of victory. In some moments there was lack of coordination, in some moments happiness, a little bit of everything, but I don’t think it was fear,” concluded Teodosić.

