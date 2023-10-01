CCTV News: National Day Celebrations Highlight the Beauty and Spirit of New China

October 1, 2023, marks the 74th National Day of the founding of New China, and the celebrations across the country have showcased the progress and achievements of the nation. Under the iconic five-star red flag, every scene exudes the beauty of a flourishing China. As the country moves forward, it is essential to reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us here.

One of the breathtaking landscapes that epitomizes the resilience and prosperity of New China is the majestic sea of clouds at Jinggangshan in Jiangxi. As the sun rises, the mountains become enveloped in a sea of ​​clouds, gradually revealing a mesmerizing view. Jinggangshan holds a significant place in the history of the Chinese revolution. By leveraging its rich red culture and the ecological advantages of its beautiful mountains and rivers, the region has successfully developed tourism and specialty industries, contributing to the rural revitalization and common prosperity of the area.

The Gutian Conference site in Gutian Town, Shanghang County, Longyan, Fujian, also shines as a beacon of red resources. Surrounded by distant mountains and lush trees, the morning light perfectly complements the inscription “Gutian Conference will shine forever.” This historic site holds great importance as the place where the Chinese Communist Party established its foundational principles. Today, Gutian is actively developing the “Red Tourism+” concept, injecting the local cultural tourism market and rural revitalization with the red impetus.

In Zunyi City, Guizhou, the legacy of the Zunyi Conference lives on. As a life-or-death turning point in the history of the Chinese Communist Party, the red spirit from this conference has been deeply ingrained in the city’s culture, passing down from generation to generation. The Zunyi Conference site has become a popular tourist destination, attracting crowds of visitors each National Day.

Yan’an’s Pagoda Mountain stands as a remarkable testament to China‘s revolutionary history. In October, the lush greenery covers the red soil, leaving an indelible mark. The transformation from barren mountains to a lush landscape conveys the remarkable achievements of ecological civilization in the Shaanxi section of the Yellow River Basin.

Xibaipo, located in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, is recognized as the holy land of revolution. It is here that New China was born. Surrounded by mountains and abundant greenery, Xibaipo holds reliefs showcasing the scenes from the three major battles of Liaoshen, Huaihai, and Pingjin. The people of Xibaipo are dedicated to carrying forward the spirit of revolution, working hard to promote a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

Lastly, the Badaling Great Wall represents the timeless spirit and history of the Chinese nation. As the red sun rises and casts its glow on the ancient structure, the Great Wall stands as a symbol of unity and strength. It serves as a testament to the enduring continuity of Chinese culture. In this new era, the Great Wall has taken on a renewed sense of glory, representing the greatness and brilliance of modern China.

As China marks its 74th National Day, the celebrations have not only highlighted the beauty and progress of the nation but also served as a reminder of the remarkable journey that has led to this point. By embracing the spirit of the past and leveraging the country’s natural and cultural resources, China continues to forge ahead towards a bright and prosperous future.