Reduction of municipal governments and representatives will save up to $250 million for El Salvador

During his 4-year government speech, President Nayib Bukele announced three momentous decisions that will mark the history of El Salvador, focused on optimizing public administration.

The first announcement highlights the reduction from 262 municipalities to 44, which will allow better management of resources and greater efficiency in the provision of services at the local level. Secondly, the head of state reported the reduction from 84 deputies to 60 in the Legislative Assembly.

Both initiatives are oriented to the modernization of the Salvadoran State allowing to have municipal administrations and more solid legislative representations and attached to the number of inhabitants of each sector.

On the other hand, the Minister of Finance Alejandro Zelaya mentioned that now the country will invest these resources in more works, more services to citizens and of better quality. In addition to direct spending, supervisory spending is also reduced.

The Government of El Salvador estimates that this measure will not only make the public function more efficient, but will also generate savings that could reach up to $250 million annually in reduced salaries, per diems, allowances, vehicle purchases, rents, among others.

Finally, the president declared a frontal war against corruption. This declaration reinforces the Government’s determination to ensure transparency and accountability, promoting ethical and responsible public management. The president pointed out that concrete actions will be implemented to investigate and punish acts of corruption, laying the foundations for a fairer future.