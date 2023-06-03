WACKEN 2023 – Open Air announces running order.

Who plays when and where? The running order for Wacken Open Air 2023 is in! More than 200 bands on nine stages will shake the “holy ground” of all metal fans from August 2nd to 5th, 2023 when 80,000 visitors celebrate the 32nd edition of the legendary festival in the far north.



The current running order of the W:O:A 2023 can be found here HERE.

The line-up is led by Iron Maiden, who will headline the W:O:A for the fourth time on Friday, August 4th. Few bands have defined classic heavy metal like these British legends, whose hits have long since become part of the DNA of metalheads worldwide.

The festival starts with a full program on the Louder Stage. A woman who hasn’t needed a last name for a long time will deliver a brilliant conclusion to this day: Doro. The uncrowned queen of heavy metal celebrates her 40th stage anniversary this year at Wacken Open Air.

The W:O:A also hosts the finals of the Wacken Metal Battle, the international young talent competition for discovering new talent and promoting the scene around the world, which has been held since 2004. This year, up-and-coming bands from no less than 30 countries will be playing on the WET and Headbangers Stage starting on Wednesday.

On Thursday there will also be a bang on the main stages Faster Stage and Harder Stage with, among others, the thrash institution Kreator and the power metal veterans Helloween. The US-American Megadeth, who are among the “Big 4” of thrash, have announced for Friday, as well as the Eurovision winners of the metal hearts Lord Of The Lost, who will keep Wacken fans on their feet until late at night . The highlights on Saturday include the German melodic death luminaries Heaven Shall Burn, before Two Steps From Hell set an extraordinary conclusion: the Californian duo, whose “epic music” is featured in thousands of films, trailers, series, spots and games promises a tailor-made, unique Wacken performance for the first festival appearance of their career and only festival show in Europe in 2023.

Fans can also look forward to Saltatio Mortis, Trivium, Beyond The Black, Hammerfall, former HIM vocalist Ville Valo, Uriah Heep, and countless other bands from around the world and every stylistic corner of rock, metal, and beyond. In addition to the Berlin rock band Skew Siskin, the newcomer is the music producer and social media artist Peyton Parrish. Since 2020 he has been delighting millions of fans all over the world with his covers and his own songs – and with his powerful Viking style he fits perfectly with the annual motto of this year’s W:O:A.

Of course, there will be a packed supporting program with readings, comedy, parties and exciting performances again this year. Details on this will be published in the coming weeks.

About the Wacken Open Air:

Wacken Open Air is the largest heavy metal festival in the world. Started with 800 visitors in 1990, today more than 80,000 fans from all over the world make the pilgrimage to Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein and let the 2,000 soul community become the center of the festival scene for several days. The organizing WOA Festival GmbH has a broad network with band management, the Wacken Foundation, tour booking, music publishing, metal travel, merchandising sales and ticketing. In cooperation with partners, this results in creative solutions and ideas that revolutionize the festival experience, enable technical innovations and produce extraordinary event concepts. The Wacken Open Air 2023 will take place from August 2nd to 5th, 2023.

