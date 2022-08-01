Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Male star street shooting | Hyun Bin’s new street shooting has a father-like taste? Sister Jin’s little boyfriend has started making movies!

Happy weekend friends!

Today is not only Sunday, but also the last day of July, let’s take pictures of male stars and welcome good luck in August!

This time there is not only the blessing of Hyun Bin (the Chinese is not enough, Oppa will come together), and it will definitely make you feel better – Big Ben lie!

On July 23, Wang Ziyi appeared in Qinhuangdao

Ouch, this is Wang Ziyi, everyone’s eyes are his stimulant, so keep Looking at him (edit the rap skill)!

Recently, the silver hair style seems to be popular in the male star circle. It is casual and handsome with a denim jacket and white trousers, a little Korean style.

On July 24, Jin Han appeared in Beijing

Jin Han, who participated in “Overcoming the Thorns”, is here! Printed short T with black jeans, hat + mask to cover yourself tightly.

Haha, as expected, he is a self-confessed handsome man, with a low-key handsomeness.

On July 23, Darren Wang appeared in Changsha

The mainland’s “Overcoming Toughness” work photo~ The short hair style is very refreshing, the white T is matched with a very casual jacket (the material looks very soft, the denim feeling is only from the printing), fashionable casual and boyfriend style.

On July 23, Xu Haiqiao appeared in Beijing

Wow, what a “bright” Ouyang Tanhua. Sexy leopard-print backpack, casual white T, cute ins-style suitcase, sporty Lakers team shorts… Mix and match him in yellow.

The “Ganglan Jue” he participated in is also about to be broadcast. The roles are changed, so don’t call people “ex-husband brother”

On July 25, Xiao Jingteng appeared in Changsha

Lao Xiao, you are lazy! “Mario” Look used it for the second time and was caught (if you don’t believe it, go to the male star street last week and check it out).

At the beginning of the month, he had worn this set when he was recording “Heartbeat 2”. The red and blue cartoon printed T+ pants were tucked into the white socks, and he didn’t even change the hat. It seems that he really likes this set. .

On July 24, Hyun Bin appeared in Incheon

A man with a body like a sculpture is here!

Last year, the Italian brand Loro Piana officially announced its spokesperson Hyun Bin. This time he flew from South Korea to Italy to shoot an advertisement.

The qualified spokesperson wore a Loro Piana – a brown cashmere short-sleeved polo shirt with white slacks. He was not so Korean, but he was full of maturity and security, and he really wanted to be a father.

(Tucao about the photographer, shooting the male god into a white head is really… buttoning chicken legs)!

On July 23, local time, Shawn Mendes appeared in Santa Monica

It’s been a long time since I haven’t seen Mengde, and I only wore a pair of shorts when I came here… The longer it is, the more handsome it is, and the figure is good enough.

Didn’t he plan a lot of Wonder tours before, and he announced all the delays two days ago. It is said to be because of his mental health issues.

On July 26, local time, Shawn Mendes appeared in West Hollywood

Mental health is very important. Many artists have not performed for a long time due to the epidemic. The sudden high exposure and multiple schedules may also be an important reason for Mengde’s discomfort!

(All Black sports suits are also so handsome, looming tendons

On July 27, local time, David Beckham and Harper Beckham appeared in St Tropez

Haha, this time Xiaobei finally did not appear on the beach or on the yacht. He brought Xiaoqi to the amusement park to play.

The daughter was scared out of the emoji, and the father still put the “hahahaha”, who is laughing 🙋?

On July 23, local time, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham appeared in St Tropez

Now that Beckham has been mentioned, let’s recall the party he and Beckham were on vacation.

When boarding the yacht, Xiaobei carried her sister-in-law on top of her. This is her boyfriend’s strength, right?

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck appeared in Paris

The above are the street shots of Big Ben and J.Lo on their honeymoon in France (four tones) this week. There are too many to come together. In short, in the happy and newly-married atmosphere, handsome men and women are just right!

What’s more interesting is that I don’t know what sad things the two of them are talking about here (or Daben is too happy to be dizzy?), an Emotional Damage will cry and hop into his wife’s arms~

Bart, start (playing shit) casual mode when the wife isn’t around.

“Big Ben lying” has been ridiculed by everyone for a week, everyone who understands it

Curious, do you drool or snore when you sleep with your mouth open?

When you wake up, take a pat on your phone, look at this little expression and feel a little depressed, but J.Lo is still more fragrant in her arms.

On July 24, local time, Pete Davison appeared in Australia

Do you feel that you haven’t seen Pete beside Sister Jin for a long time (but has always been a funny girl, seems to be called Xibei)?

Concentrate on the confusion here! “Brother-in-law” is filming “Wizards” in Australia, don’t read.

On July 27, local time, Aron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson appeared in Beverly Hills

Aron and his wife have a sushi date in Beverly Hills. What’s wrong with this haircut? Two days ago, he and Brad Pitt were all over the world to promote “Killer Blaze” and he was still very delicate!

On July 27, local time, Adam Scott appeared in Boston

“Apple TV’s official actor” came to Marvel to film, this time Adam joined the filming of “Mrs. Spider” (Damei starred in the inner one, remember), this look is dirty, guess what role he is ?

On July 24, local time, Donald Glover appeared in New York

This old “shirt allergy” person is too old to take off when shooting MVs.

In the past few weeks, he has been filming and preparing to release the TV series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Amazon. Looking at this “dress”, is he ready to go to the gym?

On July 25, local time, Richard Madden is now in Italy

Richard recently flew to Italy to attend the Giffoni Film Festival, but before that, he has to take a vacation, after all, he has come to the resort.

Yazi, who is very comfortable in sunbathing, has well-developed muscles, but is this beauty next door (eat melon)?

On July 25, local time, Tom Cruise appeared in London

Tom and his friends came to The Twent Two restaurant for dinner. Look at how “scaring” this is. With this face and body, Tom looks like a 60-year-old man? !

On July 25, local time, Rege-Jean Page appeared in New York

Another star went to record “Good Morning America” ​​to promote the new film “Grey Man”.

Two days ago, Rege-jean was selected as the most handsome face in 2022 by “The Nubia Magazine”, and won the seventh place, applause!

On July 24, local time, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves appeared in France

The actor took his wife to watch the F1 game, and the couple really pinched the chill outfit to death.

Matthew, an actor who was born and raised in Texas, excitedly told the stories of some of the victims of the Uwald school shooting at a White House press conference last month, and also called for attention to gun management and use.

But in fact, he has played too many violent roles using guns. I wonder if this will change his choice of scripts and roles?

On July 26, local time, Andrew Garfield appeared in Italy

Garfield is also vacationing in Italy with friends. How can I vaguely remember the last time I saw his surfing Look and his abdominal muscles (go and flip)?

Have you lost a bit of meat recently~ But it doesn’t delay us flexibly in the water and the carp is doing backflips.

On July 27, local time, Leonardo Dicaprio appeared in Italy

Xiao Lizi has been having a good time recently, and even his “partner” vacation friends have been changing. He wears a low-key outfit, wearing a mask and sunglasses when he doesn’t say a word, it’s a bit like an emo, and his friends are filming all the way. pat.

On July 20, local time, George Clooney and Amal Clooney appeared in Italy

Not surprisingly, they are vacationing couples again. George is a good gentleman, gently help his wife~

BTW, the barrister is really beautiful.

On July 28, local time, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appeared in Italy

Sardinia vacation group +1, is the proprietress telling Boss Jia to appreciate her leopard print Bikini? Boss Jia’s green and black contrasting outfits are also very fashionable.

Well, the kiss show affection group also +1.

On July 25, local time, A$AP and Rihanna appeared in New York

The young couple is going out on a date. This is the first time to go out with A$AP after Nissan.

Both of them are so trendy and cool, this time A$AP is finally not like a “security guard”

On July 27, local time, A$AP and Rihanna appeared in New York

Today is a day to go to the supermarket for shopping.

The A$AP pink and purple suit is so eye-catching, the editor’s only question is: why did you become a security guard again?

On July 24, local time, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appeared in Miami

If you are in a good mood, then let the pink Er Qiao put on an “Ending Pose”~ The two are taking their eldest daughter Willa out to play in Miami.

After thinking about it, I always feel that Er Qiao’s All Pink set…was bought for her daughter!

Well, it’s the holiday season, the editor writes that every street shoot is painful and happy, so it’s a cloud vacation, everyone remember to leave a message in the comment area, we’ll see you next week.

