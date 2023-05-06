Home » REFEC present for the interests of the DRC
News

REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

by admin
REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

The solemn opening of the World Women’s Summit took place on Thursday, May 04, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the theme: »Women: creating a new climate of change ».

It all started with the opening remarks by the President of the Summit, Mrs. Irène Natividad, who presented the various delegations from countries around the world who are taking part in these three-day meetings of opportunities.

This Friday, May 05, various panels were organized with general presidents of male companies who argued that women must be represented on boards of directors.

In the other panels, it was the sharing of experiences between women entrepreneurs and businesswomen from different countries that prevailed.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is represented at this Summit by about thirty women members of the REFEC Network of Business Women of Congo.

To this end, the opportunity to chair a panel on remote work was offered to the General Coordinator of REFEC, Berthe AKATSHI, who explained how this exercise applies in the DRC in public and private companies.

Note that the Women’s World Summit will be closed on Saturday May 06, 2023.

Jules Ninda

See also  Fire in Sovramonte, two extra-urban public transport lines suspended

You may also like

Stickers on Regenerate glitches prevent fatal crashes –...

They find a young university student buried near...

The 10 best books on slavery

Congress had ‘white smoke’ in the conciliation of...

Tangshan Iron Mine Accident Investigation Results: Leaders of...

Cumbidanovu dam, four bids for the works contract....

“COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency”...

Free way to panela exports

Freedom of the press in the world

Young musicians from Nurmijärvi give a concert in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy