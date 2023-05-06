REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

The solemn opening of the World Women’s Summit took place on Thursday, May 04, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the theme: »Women: creating a new climate of change ».

It all started with the opening remarks by the President of the Summit, Mrs. Irène Natividad, who presented the various delegations from countries around the world who are taking part in these three-day meetings of opportunities.

This Friday, May 05, various panels were organized with general presidents of male companies who argued that women must be represented on boards of directors.

In the other panels, it was the sharing of experiences between women entrepreneurs and businesswomen from different countries that prevailed.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is represented at this Summit by about thirty women members of the REFEC Network of Business Women of Congo.

To this end, the opportunity to chair a panel on remote work was offered to the General Coordinator of REFEC, Berthe AKATSHI, who explained how this exercise applies in the DRC in public and private companies.

Note that the Women’s World Summit will be closed on Saturday May 06, 2023.

Jules Ninda