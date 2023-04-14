Online message – Thursday 04/13/2023

Financial Management | Reference to outdated telephone numbers of the twelve Thuringian tax offices (FinMin)

The Thuringian Ministry of Finance points out that the outdated telephone numbers of the twelve Thuringian tax offices with the local area codes no longer work.



The Ministry of Finance further explains:

The telephone and fax numbers of the Thuringian tax offices were changed at the end of 2020. The Ministry of Finance had about it in a press release dated

25.11.2020

informed. Since then, all tax offices in the Free State can be reached via the Erfurt dial-up number 0361 – 57 ….

“Unfortunately, it still happens from time to time that angry taxpayers contact us and say that they cannot reach anyone at the responsible tax office by phone. They grumble about a recorded message and wrong telephone numbers,” explains Finance Minister Heike Taubert. According to the Ministry, the examination of such facts regularly shows that taxpayers choose the wrong area code. In the case of the tax office in Jena, for example, this leads to the announcement: “The called party does not want to be disturbed!”. “Of course, this triggers resentment among the citizens concerned who are trying to take care of their tax affairs. Unfortunately, in the case of the Jena tax office, all attempts to get in touch with the subscriber have so far been unsuccessful,” says Taubert. Only he can change the recorded message.

All tax offices have been integrated into the central telecommunications system of the state administration since the end of 2020. The outdated local numbers of the tax offices could still be reached for a transitional period until mid-2021. The changeover saves the financial administration additional costs for locally obtained telephone and fax numbers.

The phone numbers are as follows:

The websites of the tax offices and outgoing letters as well as notifications contain the new phone numbers.

A notice: All information and contacts relating to taxes on the Internet can be found on the homepage of the

Thuringian Ministry of Finance be read.

Those: Thuringian Ministry of Finance, press release from

13.4.2023

(il)

