A reform to the Money Laundering Eradication Law proposes to include the clubs of the Ecuadorian soccer series A and B among the entities that must report their economic activities to the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (UAFE).

Also included are judges and prosecutorsmilitary and police leadership, directors of rehabilitation centers, guides with leadership rank, managers and directors of customs, airports and ports, and assembly members.

These groups must submit reports each month for operations equal to or greater than $10,000.

Proposal will be processed in the Assembly

Blasco Luna, member of the ONESHe defends the proposal. He argues that there is a need to analyze these groups in detail to prevent money laundering.

However, the obligation that was generated for those authorities, the Executive proposed to eliminate it through a veto. Assemblyman Byron Maldonado, from Creo, indicates that there are already institutions that have these functions.

The commission decided to ratify it anyway and they say they have the necessary 92 votes.

Until today the reports to the UAFE It is carried out by, among others: Institutions of the financial and insurance system, stock exchanges and brokerage houses, fund managers, those who are dedicated to the commercialization of vehicles, tourism agencies.