Home News Reform proposes that soccer teams report to the UAFE
News

Reform proposes that soccer teams report to the UAFE

by admin

A reform to the Money Laundering Eradication Law proposes to include the clubs of the Ecuadorian soccer series A and B among the entities that must report their economic activities to the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (UAFE).

Also included are judges and prosecutorsmilitary and police leadership, directors of rehabilitation centers, guides with leadership rank, managers and directors of customs, airports and ports, and assembly members.

These groups must submit reports each month for operations equal to or greater than $10,000.

Proposal will be processed in the Assembly

Blasco Luna, member of the ONESHe defends the proposal. He argues that there is a need to analyze these groups in detail to prevent money laundering.

However, the obligation that was generated for those authorities, the Executive proposed to eliminate it through a veto. Assemblyman Byron Maldonado, from Creo, indicates that there are already institutions that have these functions.

The commission decided to ratify it anyway and they say they have the necessary 92 votes.

Until today the reports to the UAFE It is carried out by, among others: Institutions of the financial and insurance system, stock exchanges and brokerage houses, fund managers, those who are dedicated to the commercialization of vehicles, tourism agencies.

See also  From Brambilla to Angelucci: super absenteeists in Parliament and reappointed

You may also like

Štefan Hríb: The Story of Our Migs |...

Diseases that cats transmit to humans

Nuremberg | Many summer destinations can be reached...

Volkswagen produced fewer cars due to missing parts,...

Early childhood will go to school

At Cologne/Bonn Airport: Drivers injured several people

El Salvador will receive less rain this year

He was caught stealing the rearview mirror of...

Season balance sheet in ski jumping: strong women,...

“Custom reforms for municipal public works”: Rafael Lemus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy