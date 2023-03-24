The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, announced that a law will be passed in the RS which will prohibit members of the LGBT community from “accessing educational institutions”.

“So, kindergartens, schools, colleges will not be able to work, they will not be able to approach, they will not be able to carry out propaganda,” Dodik said last night as a guest on the show “Stav” on k3 television.

He said that it is the “institutional responsibility of the authorities in the RS, which in this way want to preserve, as he said, the “traditional and family values” of the people in Srpska.



We remind you that last weekend there was an attack by hooligans on activists of the LGBT community and journalists in Banjaluka, for which they accused Dodik and the mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, of the “Bih pride parade” because they “caused the attack with their attitudes and statements”.

