“Life in Drama – Lai Shengchuan’s Creative Art Exhibition” recently landed in Beijing, hosted by Beijing Tianqiao Art Center, designed by Eslite Life in Suzhou, and produced in the theater, as a special feature of the Chinese Spring Art Festival and Poetic Life Festival held from March to June The exhibition is invited to present to the audience. Previously, the exhibition met the audience for the first time in Suzhou, and the Beijing exhibition will last until May 21.

“Life in Drama – Lai Shengchuan’s Creative Art Exhibition” is the first exhibition themed on stage performance art at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center in 2023. Lai Shengchuan’s Theater Stories” and “Lai Shengchuan’s Spiritual World” are three parts, presenting creative manuscripts, inspirational essays, photographs, studio scenes and real stage scenes of classic plays in the space, showing Lai Shengchuan’s drama creation life from different dimensions.

Lai Shengchuan, a Chinese dramatist who records life memories through drama, began to record “Director’s Life Notes” on Weibo on July 26, 2017, and there will be more than 700 by 2023. It presents what he sees and hears in his daily life, the inspiration and ingenuity of his play creation, as well as his thoughts on the environment and society.

This exhibition is an immersive exhibition. Following the logical line, the audience will shuttle through the scenes of classic “Lai-style works” scene after scene: Shanghai Bund and Peach Blossom Spring in “Secret Love in Peach Blossom Spring”, and the love story in “A Village on Treasure Island”. House No. 99 in the village, the mysterious radio station of “Yaoyao Dongba”… Those familiar but distant stage scenes when watching the drama will be presented to the audience at close range this time. Different from other exhibits that can only be seen from a distance, the stage props can be touched and can be seated. Those self-interpretations of the characters in the script that were once imagined have the opportunity to be realized at the exhibition site.

The exhibition deeply restores Lai Shengchuan’s studio. From his desk and even the computer, one can imagine the scenes of Lai Shengchuan’s creation. After reading his design manuscripts, “Shadow” series of photographic works and past interview videos, you may find the answer . As Lai Shengchuan said: “The absolute charm of the theater lies in its on-site nature.” The exhibition uses the most common facility on the theater stage – the curtain, as the main visual element and the division of the exhibition space, restoring and extending the space to the greatest extent the audience’s perception of the theater. Red, green and black, the three-color curtain blocks the line of sight and drives people to open it. Every scene, every space, the curtain falls together, it is a brand new world. (Text/Reporter Guo Jia)





[Responsible editor: Yang Wei]