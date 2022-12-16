Pain in Trevignano and Refrontolo. Laura Borsato in Toffoletto, 35 years old, sales manager at White spa in Carbonera, originally from Refrontolo, passed away Wednesday morning at Cro di Aviano, where she was hospitalized for a tumor that had struck her and against which she fought with dignity and courage without ever giving up.

Originally from Refrontolo, she had graduated from the scientific high school of Valdobbiadene and was about to obtain a degree in pharmacology at the University of Trieste, all she needed was the discussion of her thesis. In 2014 she had moved to Falzè di Trevignano, following her marriage to Andrea Toffoletto. From their union, about a year and a half ago, the child she had always wanted and desired was born.

«After three months, following some clinical tests, she discovered that she was suffering from a tumour», explains her aunt, Sister Rita Callegher, sister of her mother Maria Rosa, who continues: «From that moment on, therapies, radiotherapy and hospitalizations at Cro di Aviano. Last February, she underwent surgery again in Aviano, following which she was practically healed. Everything was going well, she had resumed working in the company. Clinical analyzes were also negative. But just in mid-November, she did the tests again and since then, she has discovered the abnormal markers and blood count ».

«In early December the situation worsened – he continues – again hospitalization at the Cro di Aviano, but this time the disease took it away. She has been conscious up until the last few days. Everyone called her, even her work colleagues, who loved her ». Her aunt concludes: «Laura was a sunny person, well liked by everyone. Now she leaves behind a heartbroken family and husband, parents who loved her. Difficult to accept that her parents accompany a daughter to the cemetery ». “‘I have to live for my son,’ my wife repeated. I loved her so much, infinitely, she was an exemplary wife and mother », explains her husband Andrea Toffoletto. In addition to him and his little son Edoardo Walter, she is survived by her parents Maria Rosa and Efre, her brother Lorenzo, all relatives, friends and colleagues. Funeral Saturday 17 December, at 10, in the parish church of Refrontolo. The rosary will be recited tomorrow at 7pm in the parish church of Signoressa, while on Saturday at 9.30am in the church of Refrontolo. The husband thanks the Cro di Aviano, to whom the donations collected will go.