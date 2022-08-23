Three .38 caliber pistol shots, at eye level, were fired at Reggio Calabria on the window of the political secretariat of Francesco Cannizzarodeputy of Come on Italy reapplied to the policies of 25 September. The intimidation took place in an area not far from the headquarters of the Regional Council of the Calabria. A meeting was in progress in which Cannizzaro was participating with some of his collaborators. None of the people present were injured.

Bullets stuck in the window

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the shooting. The bullets remained stuck on the glass window which was not armored but only reinforced, and this still prevented the gunshots from reaching the inside of the room. The prosecutor on duty has been warned that he has entrusted the investigation to the mobile team, but he could decide to turn the file over to the DDA. The police are gathering elements to understand if the intimidation is linked to the electoral campaign.