Vigevano 1921, a specific goal to remain at the top of the First category

Vigevano 1921, a specific goal to remain at the top of the First category

August 22, 2022

VIGEVANO

To stay at the top of the First Category championship and try to improve the result of last season, when the ducals had been eliminated in the play offs by Frigirola.

This is the goal of Vigevano 1921 which started again on Thursday with the meeting and the start of the preparation. The Biancoceleste team is training under the orders of the new coach, Davide Bruno, to whom this summer the club entrusted the technical leadership of the first team after the excellent work done in recent seasons on the bench of the women’s team. In these first days the Vigevano 1921 has always carried out a double daily training session and will now continue its preparation with training and friendly matches in view of the first official matches. “The minimum objective is the playoffs that we had already reached last season – recalled the sporting director Sandro Torti -, trying to improve the ranking position of the last championship”.

For the ducals the next days will be those of the first friendlies: we start on Wednesday when Vigevano will be on stage in Sedriano, in the province of Milan, to face a triangular match in which, in addition to the biancocelesti, the Barona, team from Milan, will also participate, and the hosts of the Sedriano. Another test next Sunday, August 28, against Virtus Lomellina and then Wednesday, August 31 against Lomellina. Instead, we will have to wait on Sunday 4 September for the first official engagements with the start of the Lombardy Cup: debut with the away match in Casorate Primo, then the round will be completed with the home match against Romano Banco and finally the away match in Rosate. –

