The FSB found in record time a culprit for the killing of Daria Dugina in Moscow, Ukraine Natalia Vovkma Mark Galeotti is skeptical. “This reconstruction risks backfire against the Russian secret services by presenting them as incompetent”, he explains to Republic the British analyst, one of the leading experts in Russian politics and security, director of the Mayak Intelligence consulting agency, as well as a member of the Rusi Defense think tank and the Prague Institute of International Relations.