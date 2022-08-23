Original title: Lin Zhiying was fed by a nasogastric tube after being exposed to facial surgery. Studio: No response during recuperation

Cover reporter Zhou Qin

It has been one month since artist Lin Zhiying suffered a car accident and was hospitalized for treatment on July 22. According to reports, Lin Zhiying has completed the 2-stage operation on the hand and face and is now recovering. On August 22, it was reported that Lin Zhiying’s condition after facial surgery was not very good. In addition to being unable to open his mouth to eat for the time being, it was also inconvenient to speak. In order to supplement nutrition, he could only insert a nasogastric tube for force feeding. In response, Lin Zhiying’s studio responded: “Thank you for your concern. I am currently recuperating, so I will not respond for the time being.”

▲ Lin Zhiying’s picture according to Lin Zhiying’s Weibo

Entertainer Lin Zhiying was involved in a car accident in Taoyuan on July 22. He suffered multiple injuries and fractures throughout his body, and his recovery has attracted public attention. Previously, some media reported that Lin Zhiying had undergone the first-stage operation on July 26 and completed the recovery of the shoulder fracture. People familiar with the matter revealed that although Lin Zhiying’s bone was a little broken in the front, the reset was beautiful, and it is estimated that it will return to normal within half a year. life, and the next thing to do is facial bone surgery.

Yao Yuanhao, an artist who also likes racing cars, was asked about Lin Zhiying’s current situation when he attended the event in early August. He also said sadly: It’s just bad luck. He also revealed that although he did not visit Lin Zhiying, a mutual friend informed him that Lin Zhiying had been transferred to the general ward.

On August 10, fans found that Lin Zhiying had appeared on his Weibo super chat, which made the outside world care about whether he recovered and was ready to be discharged from the hospital? The agent responded that the patient is currently recuperating and will not make other responses for the time being. Regarding the progress of Lin Zhiying’s physical recovery, his younger brother Lin Zhixin said that because he had no intention of wasting social resources, he had made a public statement before, “Thank you, we have all received your blessings and encouragement, which will be the biggest motivation for Zhiying’s recovery. “

On the morning of August 16, Lin Zhiying’s wife, Chen Ruoyi, posted a photo of herself and Lin Zhiying lying on the hospital bed holding hands on her personal social platform, and wrote a message with a message: “Come through the wind and rain, and finally see the dawn.”

On August 23rd, the topic of #林志燕 was revealed to be in a bad situation # appeared on the hot search on Weibo. In Lin Zhiying's super words, fans continue to pray and cheer for Lin Zhiying. Some fans wrote, "Safety is the most important thing! Recovery takes time, and we all have to be patient with time!"

