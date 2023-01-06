REGGIO CALABRIA – A ten-year-old girl died on the evening of Thursday 5 December in the province of Reggio Calabria after being run over by a car on the A2, at the Bagnara junction. Her little girl was traveling north with her mother and her partner, all residing in Reggio Calabria.

The fatal mistake

Due to a breakdown, smoke has started to come out of the bonnet of the Audi A3 in which the three are travelling. Unable to get to the lay-by, and for fear of the car catching fire, the driver was forced to stop in the hard shoulder. In abandoning the vehicle, the girl got off the left side where, just at that moment, a Renault Clio arrived driven by a 60-year-old man originally from Oppido Mamertina. The impact left no way out for the little girl who died instantly. The Polstrada agents, the 118 doctors and the firemen intervened at the scene of the accident and extinguished the Audi’s fire.

The driver registered in the register of suspects: a due act

Informed the prosecutor’s office of Reggio Calabria, the road operator carried out the surveys to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragedy. While waiting for the investigations to ascertain whether someone was responsible, the motorist driving the Renault has been entered in the register of suspects for road homicide. A due act, before the appropriate checks, to allow the man to be assisted by a lawyer in the early stages of the investigation.