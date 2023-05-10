Reggio Emilia, ‘Bimbinbici’ postponed due to bad weather — Environment

The appointment of Sunday 14 May has been postponed due to bad weather a Reggio Emilia for the 2023 edition of Bimbimbici, the city bike ride for children and families that promotes sustainable mobility in home-school routes and in daily life in general, reaffirming the issue of safety and health linked to the movement of the little ones through daily travel. Involving families first and foremost, Bimbinbici also intends to solicit the community to a general reflection on the need to create green areas and cycle paths to increase the livability of urban centres.

The event is organized by the Municipality of Reggio-Emilia and by the Tuttinbici-Fiab association of Reggio as part of the QUA project.