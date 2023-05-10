Home » Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League: Dangerous illusion
Sports

Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League: Dangerous illusion

by admin
Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League: Dangerous illusion


Still great: Olivier Giroud is Milan’s storm hope at the age of 36.
Image: dpa

The Milan derby in the Champions League suggests that clubs are back at the top of Europe. But they haven’t been there for a long time. Rather, both look to an uncertain future.

Ganz Milan looks at a thigh. The thigh belongs to Rafael Leão, the 23-year-old Portuguese in the service of AC Milan. Leão, they say in Milan, makes the good and bad weather at Milan these weeks. If he is fit, the Italian champion of 2022 usually wins, if the attacker on the left is missing, things are not going well. The adductor strain that Leão sustained in his right thigh in last Saturday’s 2-0 win against Lazio is now of national interest.

This Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) there will be a local derby in the semi-finals of the Champions League, AC against Inter Milan. Hardly anyone would have thought this possible a few months ago. The Internazionale, who are currently more light-footed, are considered a slight favourite. But the more glorious history could inspire Milan. Even without Leão, the star shining all over Milan and also to other European football strongholds.

See also  NBA, record prices: seeing the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs is crazy. THE RANKING

You may also like

ABSOLUTE ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Champions League semi-finals: Inter takes a big step...

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg...

Pompeii-Herculaneum: the derby of the excavations that is...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel loses quarter-final first...

The Grana Padano Consortium celebrates the Cortina 2026...

Why Inter plays without a shirt sponsor

Vinicius Jr., how was his match — Sportellate.it

Handball Champions League: SC Magdeburg carelessly throws victory...

Chickpeas, 5 reasons why they are good for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy