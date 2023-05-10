David di Donatello 2023, follow the awards ceremony with us. DIRECT

DAVID SPECIAL – ISABELLA ROSSELLINI

The award is presented by Matt Dillon, the American actor who feels “half Italian” because he is in love with Italy, “a wonderful country from A to Z”, especially for the city of Rome. “My parents were wonderful not only in the cinema but as a father and mother, they were funny, cheerful, they had a passion for adventure and for cinema, and I have tried to follow them in my love for adventure” said the recipient of the award, daughter of Roberto Rossellini and Ingrid Bergman. On the secret of her eternal beauty and light, she added that “someone always asks me about beauty, and I always give the same answer that Richard Avedon, the great fashion photographer, gave me: being a model is like being a silent film actress , I photograph your emotions, and there is no beauty without emotions”.