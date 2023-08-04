Region finances 266 projects for over 500 professionals — companies

Strengthen the skills of professionals Emilia-Romagna, including knowledge of international dynamics and procedures, reorganize and restructure their activities also through processes of technological innovation promoting, at the same time, a strategic repositioning and aggregation initiatives.

Contribution of 5.7 million, investments for 14

For freelance activities, they will be in Emilia-Romagna 266 projects financed for a total value of almost 14 million euroswith a contribution toloss of the Region of over 5.7 million: 700 thousand euros more than initially foreseen, given the high number of requests received and accepted. European resources of ERDF program 2021-2027.

Investment projects involve 504 individuals including professional freelancers who operate in single, associated or corporate form but also who are not registered in VAT-registered orders, autonomous, who carry out the provision of intellectual work and services and are registered with the separate INPS management.

“Support for both traditional and new professions, which – comments the regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vincenzo Colla– today they live in symbiosis inside, outside and on the borders of companies. A strategic measure that provides resources to grow new tools and qualify professionals, flexible and interdisciplinary specialists capable of moving in the complexity of corporate and social networks. With this announcement we also go to strengthen aggregations of multidisciplinary studies. We need an advanced and structured professional world, up to the new challenges of the economic ecosystem”.

The result in summary

Of the 266 applications financed (out of a total of 344 submitted), 82 came from Bologna, 11 from Ferrara, 30 from Forlì-Cesena, 44 from Modena, 26 from Parma, 14 from Piacenza, 18 from Ravenna, 28 from Reggio Emilia and 13 from Rimini. From the point of view of the supply chain, more than a third (104 requests) concerns that of the healthcare he was born in social, 88 in the advanced tertiary sector and 68 in the construction sector.

On the financial front, more than 32% of the subjects declared that they used, to cover the cost of interest, theopportunity to take out a mortgageturning mainly to local and customer-faithful banks.

63% of the applications were presented by single professionals, mainly members of professional associations, while 37% by professionals combined in an associated or partnership form. Half also have employees. From an occupational point of view one third of the projects involve personnel recruitment.

Among the professionals involved many doctors, engineers and accountantsbut significant is the number of veterinarians, surveyors, lawyers, architects, industrial experts, geologists, notaries, physiotherapists, agronomists, agrotechnicians, psychologists, journalists and chemists.

Expenditures are addressed, for over the 70% for the purchase of innovative equipment and telematic, technological and digital infrastructures. While almost 18% are dedicated to the purchase of patents, software licenses, cloud and application services or other forms of intellectual property. Beyond 1 million euros for specialized consultancyintended, in particular, for the repositioning of the studio, the transfer of new technologies, the search for new markets, the strengthening of the aggregation of professionals, the improvement of communication, in favor of the market, customers and stakeholders.

